FRUITLAND — The Fruitland School District, like many throughout Idaho, has had to confront the issue of teacher turnover this year. Regardless of the reasons for the departures, district officials were able to welcome a total of 13 new teachers arriving for the 2022-23 school year, two of which will serve in administrative positions.
Following an email request by the newspaper on Aug. 16, officials at district schools referred several of these new teachers to comment on their decision to teach at Fruitland schools. Following are examples of their remarks.
• Speech and Broadcasting teacher Mack Sermon said in an Aug. 16 email that he took the job at Fruitland High School to help alleviate the state’s ongoing need for qualified teachers. He will also coach the school’s Speech and Debate team.
“As I’m growing older, my students are getting younger,” he wrote. “I know that nationally we are facing a major teacher shortage. So I took a small pay cut to help out Idaho schools. Plus, younger students are more fun.”
Sermon comes to Fruitland High with a lengthy résumé.
“I won three Idaho state championships in various events for the Skyline High School (of Idaho Falls) Grizzlies. I then went on to win a National Championship in Debate for Boise State in 1985. I then spent over 30 years teaching college speech and debate, coaching 18 National Champions in various events during my 15 year stay at the College of Idaho in Caldwell. I also taught at Boise State, CWI and Utah State.”
Listeners of Boise’s KIDO news radio may remember his show “No Bull Show with BlackJack Mack Sermon” which ran for eight years.
• Special Education and English teacher Denise Powell-Burgess is a member of the Fruitland High Class of 1989. In an email on Sunday, she said her decision to teach was influenced by her sister.
“A few years ago I really began thinking that I would like to somehow help our next generation in learning the skills that will help them succeed in the 21st century modern world,” she wrote. “I have a sister who spent over twenty years teaching, and many close friends who are either currently teaching or retired from successful teaching careers. Listening to their stories of helping students, and hearing about the real differences they made in their students’ lives, was inspiring to me and I decided to pursue a teaching career that would focus on higher needs and at risk students. Last fall I had the incredible opportunity to work with a cooperating Senior English teacher, Kevin Wickersham at FHS, coordinated by [Northwest Nazarene University] and the FHS Principal. The dedicated Special Education staff and the Principal at Weiser High School were also gracious in their willingness to open their classrooms to me.
Powell-Burgess said she plans to create a classroom space focused on “Safety, security, trust, cooperation, an “I believe in you attitude,” a “We can do this attitude,” respect, coordination with all FHS staff and student families, an absolute NO Bullying space, skills for navigating through each student’s education, skills to better prepare students for a successful life after their high school years, and modifications of curriculum for specific learning needs.”
• Fruitland Middle School Language Arts teacher Leana Williams said the move to Fruitland has given her the chance to make her summer vacation spot her new year-round home.
“I moved to Fruitland because I’ve been visiting my best friend and her family here for over 20 years each summer. I love Fruitland and decided to move here as soon as I could. I moved from Las Vegas, so it’s a big change for me. I’m happy to be in the Fruitland School District.”
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise.
