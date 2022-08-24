Purchase Access

FRUITLAND — The Fruitland School District, like many throughout Idaho, has had to confront the issue of teacher turnover this year. Regardless of the reasons for the departures, district officials were able to welcome a total of 13 new teachers arriving for the 2022-23 school year, two of which will serve in administrative positions.

Following an email request by the newspaper on Aug. 16, officials at district schools referred several of these new teachers to comment on their decision to teach at Fruitland schools. Following are examples of their remarks.



