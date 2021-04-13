FRUITLAND — At a special meeting of the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees on March 29, trustees considered the merits of discontinuing its district-wide mask mandate and online learning options. Both were previously put in place as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the minutes from this meeting, Superintendent Lyle Bayley shared with trustees that the daily incidence rate of new cases in Fruitland was 1.11 per 10,000 people. He also stated no new cases had been reported leading up to the meeting.
Bayley said that in conversations with leaders of the New Plymouth and Parma school districts, he learned that both districts had already moved to make masks optional for their students and staff in the two weeks prior to their spring break. He went on to say that the district was able to sustain its success in controlling the spread of COVID-19 by keeping its mask policy in place prior to spring break.
Bayley’s recommendation to trustees at the board’s March 8 meeting was to wait a week after students returned from spring break before pulling the plug on the policy.
With these comments in mind, Trustee Matt Frye moved to approve removal of the mask policy and online learning options, and to reaffirm the board’s previous move to resume in-person learning five days weekly. Trustee Debbie Hurrle seconded this motion before a voice vote unanimously approved the motion.
As of press time, the incidence rare for Fruitland is at 1.16 per 10,000 people according to Southwest District Health.
