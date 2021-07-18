FRUITLAND — Twenty nine students were awarded scholarships for the
2020-21 school year at Fruitland High School. These students have shown dedication and
service to their community, as well as strong academic achievements.
Fruitland Dollars for Scholars chapter was chartered in January 2007 by a local housing
development and business owners to assist Fruitland High School seniors in pursuing
their education through the ScholarshipAmerica program. It is our desire to work with
local community members to inspire students to achieve their highest educational and
career potential. Our mission is to encourage community involvement in a scholarship
program that is self-sustaining and perpetual. Just recently, Fruitland Dollars for
Scholars was granted the proceeds of a house sale in which most of the building
materials were donated by our local contractors and business owners.
Since 2007, the Fruitland community has donated over $295,000 worth of scholarships
to approximately 230 students. This year we will be adding another $80,500 in award
money. Our deepest thanks to the scholarship donors for investing in our Fruitland
seniors.
Following is the list of winners at Fruitland High this school year.
• $5000 Four Year Renewable - Barb and Tony Tesnohlidek: Rylee Black
• $5000 Four Year Renewable - Tony Henggeler: Sawyer Craig
• $1250 Two Year Renewable - Tony Henggeler: Maria Hernandez, Betsabe Hernandez, William McComb, Serafia Plaza, Maycee Grosvenor, Mikayla Williams, Josh Uriu and Miguel Rios-Meza
• $2500 Batt Vo-Tech: Kelsee Hereau and Dylan Stelling
• $1500 Honey Store: Gregory Gissel
• $1000 Pelican Group: Kobe Bake
• $1000 Galen & Cindy Lee: Janet Gordillo, Jacob Walker
• $1000 Kelly Strough – Spartan of the Year: Joslyn Philpot
• $1000 Safari Club: Kaden Smith
• $1000 Dwaine Tesnohlidek FFA: Mary Mateer
• $1000 Ben Kerfoot: Carlos Bravo
• $1000 Warrington Construction: Kaden Smith
• $1000 Goldwings Realty: Roby Miller, Maurilio Ramirez
• $1000 D.L. Evans Bank: Madison Fritts
• $1000 Henggeler Families: Ashlynn Moore and Madison Scott
• $1000 Henggeler Families Vocational Scholarship: Jase Grant
• $1000 Lee Wright: Dawson McGraw
• $1500 Fruitland Dollars for Scholars: Clark Mahler and Ashton Roper
• $500 Bill and Jean Peterson: Madison Fritts
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.