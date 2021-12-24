FRUITLAND — In 2011, Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff instituted a new program aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of the city’s elderly population. Dubbed the “You are not alone” program, Huff told the newspaper at its launch, “Due to the sizable senior population in Fruitland, we feel the program would allow our officers an opportunity to better serve our senior population and utilize their un-obligated time to provide a useful service.”
Ten years later, the program is still going strong, and remains focused on the well-being on the city’s independent senior citizens. But it’s not without its challenges.
“The program hasn’t changed since inception, but largely due to staffing and the pandemic,” said Huff in a Dec. 16 email. “It has been a challenge to for us, as our City is growing and officers have little time that they aren’t obligated with other immediate tasks. We are looking to improve our program through vetted volunteers willing to assist.”
But even with the challenges of the modern era, Huff said this program has been successfully implemented in many other departments nationwide.
“This type of program had seen great success in other police departments and counties across the country and since the Fruitland Police Departments implementation in 2011, there have many more agencies implement similar programs (too many to name).”
Huff reported “very few” incidents which required his officers to perform life-saving measures. But perhaps more importantly, he noted the program has highlighted a growing problem facing users of internet-capable technology, especially among the senior population.
“We have assisted in many situations where our participants have experienced criminals trying to scam them.”
Huff also noted that feedback on the program remains “very positive,” and that he is working to make continued improvements to it going into 2022.
“We have also partnered with some staff and students from the Fruitland High School to improve the holiday experience for our seniors by delivering beautifully decorated Christmas trees to those who wish one. “
Huff said his hope is that programs like “You are not alone” make their way into yet more communities across the nation.
“There is an obvious need for this type of program in every community and I would encourage other counties and cities to look into it. This proactive community policing can build confidence in the local police departments, save lives and prevent crimes.”
