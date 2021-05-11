FRUITLAND — Fruitland Chief of Police J.D. Huff presented his report to the Fruitland City Council and noted to them that he made “some marks on his initial police report.”
Of the marks he made, Huff said one of those is 59 controlled substance citings, but not of these are necessarily arrests.
He said that another thing he “should have
Huff stated that he had 9 DUI blood draws and all of those blood kits had to be sent to the state police.
“A lot of people driving under the influence of drugs, not so much alcohol,” said Huff.
He said that “more and more” people are using “prescription drugs” and “controlled substances” in Fruitland and “our dogs are sniffing ‘em out left and right.”
“Busy, busy, busy,” stated Huff.
Speed trailer
Huff said that the police department has placed a “speed trailer” in areas that have received complaints about speeding.
He said that they are doing an “experiment” by putting the trailer out with vehicle speeds displayed on one day, then “blacking out” the trailer’s speed display and then measuring those speeds and comparing them to see if the presence of the trailer makes a difference in how drivers respond.
