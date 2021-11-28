FRUITLAND — Robert the Bruce, king of Scotland in the 1300s, once said, “If at first you don’t succeed try, try and try again.” At the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, officials decided to do just that.
Previously in 2018, city officials had applied for a Children Pedestrian Safety Program Grant, for an amount of up to $250,000, to pay for upgrades to sidewalks along Iowa Avenue between Main Street and Southwest Fourth Street.
At that time, the city was not awarded the money. Since then, however, City Administrator Stuart Grimes said that additional grant monies have been made available.
As such, he said that work has been done to figure out how to improve its application, so that it may be submitted again.
“We did score pretty well on it” in 2018, said Grimes.
While some sidewalks exist on this street, Grimes noted that this would make both sides of the street walkable.
“On the east side, there’s existing sidewalk. On the west side, the sidewalk bumps and goes around the parking lot in front of the [Fruitland School District] office,” he continued. “This would clean some of that up. Jerry [Campbell, Public Works Director] just attended a [Local Highway Technical Assistance Council] meeting.”
Campbell told the council that members of this assistance council recommended city officials continue applying for grants as a means of completing projects such as Iowa Avenue.
“They feel there’s going to be a lot more funding available, a lot more projects granted,” said Campbell. He stated based on feedback from the assistance council meeting that the city has a better chance of receiving this grant the second time around.
“The nice thing is we’re not starting from scratch,” said Grimes.
With the submission deadline being Dec. 16, the matter appeared on this meeting’s agenda as an action item for the council’s approval.
“If we waited until the next council meeting, then we wouldn’t have enough time to update the application to get it submitted,” Grimes explained.
Councilor Kari Peterson moved to approve the application for re-submission to the Child Safety Grant, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
Grimes noted the grant cannot be used for right-of-way acquisition.
