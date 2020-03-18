FRUITLAND - After whittling the list of applicants down, conducting interviews and deliberating, the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees has selected Lyle Bailey to be the new Superintendent of the District. Bailey is currently Superintendent at the Castleford School District.
The motion to offer Bailey the job was made by Trustee Matt Frye.
“As a candidate, I mean, he’s got all of the things we’re looking for; Experience, experience within the state of Idaho, budgeting …” said Frye about Bailey’s qualifications. “He’s held many roles, wore many hats, he brings a wealth of experience, he has past experience in this end of the valley being over in Weiser and he’s very interested in coming to Fruitland.”
Board Chairman Kelly Henggeler praised the selection, acknowledging Bailey’s knowledge of Idaho’s infrastructure and knowing who to call in times of emergency.
“Certainly, what we’re experiencing now that we’ve never experienced before, getting on those calls, contacting those people and those networks are pretty important … plus his experience is a real positive.”
The motion was seconded by Debbie Hurrle. The vote to offer Bailey the job was unanimous.
Henggeler took on the task of notifying Bailey of the job offer. The Board also gave Henggeler the task of discussing compensation and contract details with him.
Bailey will be replacing Teresa Fabricius, who has been working at Fruitland School District for nearly 30 years and has been superintendent since 2012. The Board of Trustees accepted Fabricius’ retirement letter on Jan. 13. She will continue working with the school district through July 1.
