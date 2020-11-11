FRUITLAND — Dan and Jen Jennings of Fruitland came before the Fruitland City Council to propose a flea market / craft fair-style event, with Jen giving the specifics to the council during its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night.
Jennings said that she hoped to “maybe make it a yearly event.”
She said that she estimates there will be “twenty-ish vendors” and that she has filed the appropriate permits and has “bonds in place.” Jennings also said that the National Guard would be present to direct traffic, with overflow parking being available nearby at the Black Cow Cafe.
The date that Jennings said she was hoping to put this event on was Dec. 4 and 5 from 9 or 10 in the morning to 4 or 5 in the evening. These dates fall on Friday and Saturday respectively.
Councilor Kari Peterson asked if there would advertising telling attendees where they could park. Jennings said there would be signs and markers showing where the designated parking would be.
Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff was asked if he had any concerns about the event, he replied that parking was the only issue he could see, but said if the National Guard was going to be there directing traffic, there shouldn’t be a problem he said with a laugh.
“We’re excited about it,” said Jennings.
The council ultimately approved the upcoming early December event.
