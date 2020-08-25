FRUITLAND — A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the City of Fruitland and the Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) was discussed at the July 29 regular meeting of the Fruitland City Council.
The MOU is in regard to the Snake River Rest Area on Interstate 84 and the ten-month closure due to the saturation of the septic system drain field and the proposal to connect to the city’s sewer system.
Fruitland City Administrator Rick Watkins said that the city had requested a “consent to annex” clause to be included in the agreement. This would require ITD to proceed with a request for annexation regarding the property being served by city services.
During the meeting of the Fruitland City Council on Aug. 24, Watkins confirmed that the counsel for ITD came to an understanding with the city over the wording in the document and the inclusion of the consent to annex clause.
The city council then moved to approve the Memorandum of Understanding.
