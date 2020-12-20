FRUITLAND — Fruitland City Council, at its regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 14, opened a public hearing for the purpose of taking the public’s comments into consideration regarding “a proposal to increase construction or bulk meter manifold delinquency fees in excess of 5%.”

According to the meeting minutes, the purpose of the proposed increase is “to help defray the costs of manpower and maintenance of the manifold systems.”

Fruitland Zoning Administrator Rick Watkins explained that the dollar amount of the proposed fee increase saying it will go from $5 to $10.

The Council moved to adopt the fee increase.

