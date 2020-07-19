FRUITLAND — The Fruitland City Council, at its July 13 meeting, reviewed the results of the most recent city bond election. The total number of votes cast for the project was 638, while the total number of cast against it was 426. The numbers represent the total number of votes across two precincts.

According to the meeting’s minutes, the total numbers of ballots cast equaled 1,064. The 638 votes in favor of the measure “…equates to 59.96% of the total votes.” In terms of a measure being able to pass, a general obligation bond such as this one, requires a two-thirds majority or 66.67%, which explains why the bond failed.

Councilor Peterson moved to accept the results of the Fruitland City Bond Election, seconded by Councilor Grimes.

