FRUITLAND — Jan Mitchell, Fruitland resident and pickleball player, told the Fruitland City Council how she and other retired people get together at 8 a.m. in the morning and play pickleball on the city’s tennis courts. Mitchell said that two of the courts have stripes specifically for pickleball and the other two do not.
She told the council during its regular meeting on Monday that it needs to look into adding stripes to the other two tennis courts to give pickleball players an opportunity to play ball.
Mitchell said that she and her fellow players have “taught a lot of people” to play pickleball.
Councilor Kari Peterson asked Fruitland Public Works Director Jerry Campbell to research the costs of adding pickleball stripes to the other two tennis courts.
The council decided to table the discussion until after cost estimates have been received.
