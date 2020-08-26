FRUITLAND — Foregone property taxes and what to do with them was one of the action items on the agenda at Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Aug. 24.
Resolution 2020-09 is a resolution to certify that the city will budget its foregone tax levy amount of $29,493 for the 2020-21 fiscal year according to the resolution document outlining the funds and what they will be used for.
During the meeting, City Administrator Rick Watkins said that the foregone taxes will be used for making infrastructure improvements to public safety buildings.
Fruitland City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy explained a bit more about foregone taxes in an email received on Tuesday morning.
“If the city does not take all the taxes allowed then it becomes forgone. The city can then take the forgone later, but we have to specify what we plan to use the money for,” she said.
The resolution was passed by the City Council.
