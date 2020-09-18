FRUITLAND — Monday night’s regular meeting of the Fruitland City Council saw the approval of the new position of Ambulance Deputy Director according to meeting minutes received on Sept. 16.
The Council after review of a request made by Ambulance Director, Rick Funk, “to increase the annual salary for paramedic Ryan Thayer to $62,000 as he has accepted the Ambulance Deputy Director position.”
Councilor Peterson moved to approve the new position and the pay increase for Thayer and was seconded by Councilor Pierson before being approved by the council.
Councilor Pierson, later in the meeting, moved to “increase the annual salaries for Department Heads an additional $5,000 effective as of October 1, 2020.” This motion was seconded by Councilor Peterson before being approved.
In a follow-up email received on Thursday afternoon, Fruitland City Clerk and Treasurer Suzanne Pearcy explained more about why the position was formed.
“The Ambulance Director promoted one of his paramedics to be his Assistant Ambulance Director to help with operational management,” wrote Pearcy.
