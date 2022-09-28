FRUITLAND — After a successful first year of offering a trunk-or-treat event in 2021, the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce will be holding the event for the second time. Krista King, executive director for the chamber, approached the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Monday to confirm this news and request permission to use Fruitland Community Park for the event once again.
The event would utilize Fruitland’s Main Street. King said chamber board members considered holding the event on Halloween, Oct. 31, but chose to hold it Saturday if possible because of the effort required to coordinate with school traffic from Treasure Valley Classical Academy.
“We’re thinking with logistics that it would be easier to do it on Saturday, with the … school and closing the road there,” she said. “We just want to bring another fun community event to Fruitland and shut down that same part of the road we did last year. Nothing more.”
King said the event had a good turnout in 2021. Police Chief J.D. Huff also considers the event a success, and recommended that it continue to be held on Saturday.
“I thought it was great,” said Huff. “It was a really good event.”
Annie Knudsen, a chamber board member, was also present. She observed that the line of trick-or-treaters wrapped around the park and extended all the way to the police station.
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to approve the event for Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m., seconded by Councilor Tom Limbaugh. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
