FRUITLAND — After a successful first year of offering a trunk-or-treat event in 2021, the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce will be holding the event for the second time. Krista King, executive director for the chamber, approached the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Monday to confirm this news and request permission to use Fruitland Community Park for the event once again.

The event would utilize Fruitland’s Main Street. King said chamber board members considered holding the event on Halloween, Oct. 31, but chose to hold it Saturday if possible because of the effort required to coordinate with school traffic from Treasure Valley Classical Academy.



