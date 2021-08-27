FRUITLAND — While the Fruitland City Council is known these days for being a jovial group, one thing they don’t joke about is city finances. At its regular meeting on Monday, the council finalized its budget appropriations for fiscal year 2022.
Following is a breakdown of proposed budget revenues and expenditures as compared against the 2021 fiscal year.
Revenues
Property tax levy
• General fund: $1,958,141, up from $1,641,223 in 2021
• Street fund: $320,000, down from $516,965 in 2021 and $459,650 in 2020
• Recreation fund: $237,234, up from $197,855
Total property tax levy: $2,515,375
Non-property tax sources
• General fund: $1,616,960
• Street fund: $898,785
• Recreation fund: $303,400
• State Revenue Sharing Fund: $830,285
• Water fund: $4,725,401
• Computer fund: $347,101
• Sewer fund: $3,810,996
• Payette County Paramedics: $3,327,238
• Health insurance trust fund: $220,500
Total non-property tax revenues: $16,080,666
Grand total: $18,596,041
Expenditures
General fund
• General and administration: $664,168, against $568,498 in 2021
• Planning and Zoning: $217,241, up from $169,426
• Police: $1,889,915, up from $1,594,999
• Ordinance Department: $165,727, up from $153,173
• Fire department: $209,940, up from $159,794
• Building department: $428,110
General fund total: $3,575,101
Other funds
• Street fund: $1,218,785, down from $1,377,825 in 2021 and $1,965,684 in 2020
• Recreation fund: $540,634, up from $428,635
• State Revenue Sharing Fund: $830,285, up from $578,033
• Customer deposit funs: $0 against $62,250 last year
• Water fund: $4,725,401, up from $2,393,600
• Computer fund: $347,101, up from $218,000
• Sewer fund: $3,810,996, down from $3,969,793
• Payette County Paramedics: $3,327,238
• Health Insurance Trust Fund: $220,500, up from $289,500
Ordinance 687-2021-2022 was created to establish these appropriations for 2022.
A public hearing was held to receive last minute comments from residents. No comments were received during the hearing.
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to approve the ordinance on its first reading, seconded by Councilor Kari Peterson. The roll call vote to approve was 4-0, in favor.
Previously, this budget was tentatively adopted during the council’s regular meeting on Aug. 9, according to that meeting’s minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.