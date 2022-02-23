The local Friday Musicale Club met on Feb. 11 at Doug’s Playhouse in Fruitland. President Ada Ballantyne introduced the special members who performed.
A piano duet, “Wedding Day at Troldhaugen” composed by Edvard Grieg was performed by Mary Lou Koto, Fruitland and Iran Trenkel, Ontario. Relatives of Trenkel, Allan and John Schmid, Fruitland, performed with her and led the group in singing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic”.
Koto shared with the group her recent purchase of a set of Choirchimes then proceeded to assign each volunteer a choirchime and led the group in several songs.
Friday Musicale’s purpose is to advance interest in and promote the culture of music in the Treasure Valley. Meetings are held several times throughout the year and are open to anyone wishing to attend. New members are always welcome.
The goals of the organization include sponsoring a Spring Festival where Piano and String solos are performed by local students whose teachers are members. Spring Festival is slated for March 4 and 5 at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Payette. Students are judged individually and receive comment sheets and certificates.
The group also sponsors Scholarship awards at their Annual Scholarship competition on April 7 at the St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Ontario. Students from the ages of 11 through 18 will be participating for music scholarships.
For additional information on Friday Musicale, phone Ada Ballantyne at (541) 212-6434.
