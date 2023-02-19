PAYETTE COUNTY — Music supporters of the National Federation of Music Clubs, known locally as Friday Musicale, held their spring meeting on Feb. 10 at Doug’s Playhouse in Fruitland to discuss upcoming events and to enjoy a performance by the Treasure Valley Academy’s recently formed orchestra directed by Denise Rasmussen.

Upcoming events sponsored by the group include the Spring Festival to be held Friday and Saturday, March 10-11 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Payette. Nearly 100 students of member teachers have been registered for this yearly event and will perform two prepared pieces for a judge. 



