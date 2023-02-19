PAYETTE COUNTY — Music supporters of the National Federation of Music Clubs, known locally as Friday Musicale, held their spring meeting on Feb. 10 at Doug’s Playhouse in Fruitland to discuss upcoming events and to enjoy a performance by the Treasure Valley Academy’s recently formed orchestra directed by Denise Rasmussen.
Upcoming events sponsored by the group include the Spring Festival to be held Friday and Saturday, March 10-11 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Payette. Nearly 100 students of member teachers have been registered for this yearly event and will perform two prepared pieces for a judge.
The Judges’ comments are intended to encourage students to continue to develop their talents. Engraved trophies are part of the award system for participants.
A Scholarship Competition will be held for students of member teachers on Thursday, April 13. Students who are ages 11 to 18 may participate in three different divisions for cash prizes.
For additional information regarding either of these events, contact Iran Trenkel (541) 212-2918. Membership is open to anyone interested in promoting and supporting music in this valley, not just music teachers.
Musicale also sponsors the Apple Blossom Festival Talent Show held in Payette during the week of the annual May event. Anyone may enter the Talent Show including dance teams, solo dancers, instrumental performers, vocalists, poets, etc. There is no age limit and cash prizes will be offered in two age divisions including adult performers.
Those interested may contact Sue Greif (208) 968-6413 or Jackie Grigg, (208) 405-3514 for additional information.
