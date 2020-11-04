BOISE — Due to the overwhelming response from Idaho families applying for Governor Brad Little’s Strong Families, Strong Students program, the Office of the State Board of Education today set a deadline for applications to be submitted.
The deadline is: 5 p.m. (MST) on Friday, November 6, 2020, after which the State Board will be suspending new application submissions until initial awards are made.
Here’s the link to the Strong Families, Strong Students website: https://www.strongfamilies.idaho.gov
To date, 31,140 applications have been submitted for 78,987 students.
“We knew there was a tremendous need and now we need time to process the applications received, before accepting more,” State Board President Debbie Critchfield said. Applicants are encouraged to submit required documents including 2019 tax returns and proof of their child’s enrollment by November 18th to receive priority consideration. Awards will be issued first based on economic need, and then based on when they submitted their complete application.
“We want to get this money to families as quickly as possible and we need their help to make that happen,” Critchfield added.
Eligible families can receive $1,500 per student, up to a maximum award of $3,500 per family.
Funds can be used to make purchases on the Strong Families, Strong Students online marketplace. They can purchase computer hardware and software, and other devices including adaptive learning technology, internet connectivity, instructional materials, and fees for courses, tutoring services, educational services and therapies, and licensed daycare during working hours.
Gov. Brad Little approved the use of federal coronavirus relief funds for the program in late September.
