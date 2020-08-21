NEW MEADOWS – As part of the Little Red Goose Forest Resiliency project, dead and dying trees in Last Chance campground were logged early in 2020 through the Good Neighbor Authority agreement with Idaho Department of Lands. The contractor set aside the non-merchantable material from harvested trees, and as part of the clean-up operations, the Payette National Forest started offering that material for free use firewood beginning on Aug. 19, and extending through either Aug. 22 or until the wood runs out. More information is available on the agency’s Facebook page.
Collection of wood will only be allowed between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on these days. Free use permits will be required and will be available (via phone and drop box) from the New Meadows and McCall District Offices through 21 from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
There will be a two cord maximum per permit holder and these two cords will count towards the ten cord maximum per household. In an effort to minimize exposure to COVID-19, a maximum of ten permit holders will be allowed in the campground at a time. Only downed material is allowed (no felling of trees) and no off road travel is permitted. For additional information, contact Jeremy Greenwood at (208) 347-0315.
