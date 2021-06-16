PAYETTE — Even with his term set to expire on June 30, Frazer Peterson, county representative on the Payette Airport Commission, has expressed to Payette city officials he wants to keep serving in this capacity.
“I did talk to him and he’d like to stay on this particular committee,” said Mayor Jeff Williams during the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on June 7. He praised Peterson’s passion for the Payette Municipal Airport.
In an agenda statement dated June 4, which was included in the agenda packet, deputy city clerk Bobbie Black recommended that the council reappoint Peterson for another three-year term.
Councilor Craig Jensen moved to approve Peterson’s reappointment, seconded by Councilor Daniel Lopez. The voice vote to approve was unanimous, 6-0.
Peterson’s new term will expire on June 30, 2024.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.