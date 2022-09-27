BOISE – A federal jury convicted a former Caldwell Police Department Lieutenant of falsifying a record or document in a federal investigation, witness tampering by harassment, and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding. The jury found Joseph Alan Hoadley not guilty of willful deprivation of rights under color of law.

Hoadley, 42, of Caldwell, was convicted after a five-day jury trial in U.S. District Court before the Honorable Scott Skavdahl, U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Wyoming. He faces up to 20 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine on each of the three charges. Sentencing is scheduled for December.



