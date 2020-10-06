NEW PLYMOUTH — Monday night’s regular meeting of the New Plymouth City Council saw a range of topics covered. Following is a breakdown of those topics and some of the outcomes.
Increase in rates
City Clerk and Treasurer Danielle Painter informed the council that Hardin Sanitation, with whom the city of New Plymouth is contracted with to provide waste management, has had to increase rates. She explained that Hardin Sanitation said to her that the reason for the rate increase is due to general operating costs going up.
“It’s not like it’s a huge jump,” said Painter, who said that the increase is 1.13% or 16 cents.
Hinkley subdivision development
agreement
The proposed Hinkley Subdivision’s agreement with the city had City Attorney Dan Chadwick saying that upon initial review, the paperwork appeared to be incomplete. Chadwick didn’t go into detail on what items were missing from the agreement paperwork, however, he did say that the subdivision’s developers “need to talk to Beau [Ziemer]” the city’s public works director.
Chadwick said that he would talk to the staff about what in the agreement was missing, until then he recommended that the council table discussion of this item.
The council moved to table the discussion until the next meeting.
Fall clean up
For New Plymouth’s annual fall clean up event, Mayor Rick York said that he wanted a dumpster delivered and set up as quickly as it can be.
“Get it here as soon as possible,” said York.
Painter said that the council could move to ‘get the dumpster here as soon as possible’ and that clean up could be planned “four weeks from that date.”
Trunk-or-treat
With Halloween happening at the end of the month, a permit was reviewed by the council for a trunk-or-treat event to happen in the city. Councilor Cora Kurth said that she wanted to have some discussion about the event before the council just approved it, saying that she wants the event to “be safe.”
“I don’t know what the right thing to do is,” said Kurth, referencing the health alert level in the county being red.
York made mention of the previous events that have taken place in the county without incident, including two rodeos.
The council ultimately voted to approve the permit, Councilor Balcer providing the only dissent.
In the cloud
Painter presented the council with the idea of upgrading some of the city’s software infrastructure with a cloud-based system from Black Mountain Software saying that it would be much more efficient for city employees who need to retrieve older information that has already been archived.
Councilor Balcer noted that cloud computing can be dangerous because of the potential for hacking.
“It’s not our cloud, it’s the cloud and we have a piece of it,” said Balcer, who requested that Painter get a detailed description of the safety features of the cloud platform and to “get it in writing.”
Painter requested a list of questions and concerns that the council might have and to email it to her and she would forward those questions on to Black Mountain and they would be able to provide answers.
This discussion was tabled until the next city council meeting, so the council can review the details of the proposed upgrade.
