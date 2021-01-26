NAMPA — The Fish and Game Commission will meet in Nampa on Wednesday and Thursday with the public hearing starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Southwest Region Office, 15950 N. Gate Blvd. People can address the Commission about any matters related to Fish and Game at that time.
Due to Gov. Brad Little’s stage 2 Stay Healthy Order, dated Nov. 13, gatherings are limited to 10 persons or less in physical attendance. However, individuals may email comments prior to 7 p.m. on Wednesday for the Commission’s consideration to: Commission@idfg.idaho.gov.
Those who attend in person and wish to speak to the Commission will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. Because of capacity limits in the meeting room, individuals wishing to testify may be asked to wait in a separately designated room (subject to a capacity limit and social distancing) or at another location until it is their turn to speak. The public hearing on Thursday evening will not be streamed live.
A portion of the business meeting (see agenda) will take place on Wednesday from 10:30-11:45 a.m., and will resume at 8 a.m. on Thursday both at the Southwest Region Office. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public. The meeting is also limited to 10 people or less in physical attendance. Both portions will be streamed live via Zoom:
Live stream via Zoom: https://idfg.idaho.gov/ZJA
Meeting ID: 977 0482 9723
Call-in number: (253) 215-8782
Members of the public may also attend the business meeting remotely at Idaho Fish and Game Regional Offices in Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston ,Nampa, Jerome, Pocatello, Idaho Falls or Salmon, with capacity limits and social distancing measures in compliance with Little’s order.
See the full agenda and details for action items.
Agenda action items include:
• Acquisition of properties in northern Idaho
• Moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat season setting
• Modification of outfitter allocation in newly-limited deer and elk units and zones
• And more
Non-action items include:
• Updates on deer and elk status and season setting schedule
• Rulemaking update
• 2020 statewide wolf abundance estimate
• Preseason forecast for spring Chinook
• Triennial fishing season setting schedule
• And more
Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director’s Office at (208) 334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at (800) 368-6185 (TDD).
