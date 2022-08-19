Purchase Access

MERIDIAN — Many Americans consider the Labor Day holiday weekend the unofficial end of summer. No matter how you celebrate, make sure safe driving is in the plan. Now through Labor Day weekend, Idaho State Police and local partners will have extra patrols dedicated to enforcing traffic laws and arresting impaired drivers. Law enforcement will work together to protect the lives of the people and families in communities throughout Idaho to prevent impaired driving and enforce traffic safety laws.

“One of the most difficult parts of our job is responding to a DUI collision where someone’s life is altered forever,” says ISP District 3 Trooper Jordan Plascencia. “To see the deadly consequences of impaired driving is heartbreaking, and we want to educate the public about the danger. We are dedicated to enforcing laws that protect the public from those posing a danger to others.”



