CALDWELL — Southwest District Health officials announced the first reported flu-related death of the 2022-2023 flu season in the 6-county region it serves. The flu-related death was a male, over 65, from Canyon County.  

“Influenza activity is on the rise in Southwest Idaho, but there is still time to protect yourself by getting the flu vaccine,” said Ricky Bowman, program manager for Southwest District Health. “Many people with influenza recover after a few days of discomfort, but some people may develop serious complications. Idaho has averaged 45 reported flu deaths each year over the past 5 seasons, with the majority being over the age of 65. This unfortunate incident serves as a gentle reminder to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said. 



