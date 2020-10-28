BOISE — The Idaho Department of Finance, in conjunction with the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance, is excited to announce its first ever virtual fraud and identity theft lunch and learn webinar series Oct. 29, Nov. 5, 12, and 19 via the Zoom platform. This series reflects the Alliance’s efforts to transition to a virtual platform and continue its mission to educate and arm Idahoans with the tools they need to recognize and stay protected from fraud and identity theft.
Throughout history scam artists and fraudsters have exploited national emergencies for financial gain, and COVID-19 is no different.
Sadly, scams against seniors continue to be a rising threat. According to the FBI, millions of elderly Americans fall victim to financial fraud, scams, and identity theft attacks each year, exceeding greater than $3 billion in losses. Consequently, it is more important than ever for seniors, and all consumers, to learn about prevalent scams and the resources available to combat them.
Those interested in attending may view the full agenda, and register through AARP by visiting https://aarp.cvent.com/idscamjam2020. Registration is required for attendees to receive a link needed to participate in each series. Sessions vary in length from fifteen minutes to half an hour; each session will be followed by a brief Q & A.
Department of Finance Consumer Affairs Officer, Celia Kinney, will present “Be Cybersmart: create a cybersecurity routine to protect yourself online.” In addition to the Department of Finance’s participation, other presenters include the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, Boise Police Department,
Idaho State Tax Commission, Better Business Bureau, SHIBA, Idaho Commission on Aging, US Postal Inspector, and AARP.
Members of the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance include: the Idaho Department of Finance, AARP Idaho, Better Business Bureau, BSU Center for the Study of Aging, Idaho Attorney General’s Office, Idaho Commission on Aging, Idaho Crime Prevention Association, Idaho Department of Insurance, Idaho
Legal Aid Services, Justice Alliance for Vulnerable Adults, Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors, and Senior Medicare Patrol Program. To learn more about the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance and their mission visit https://www.idscamjamalliance.org/.
