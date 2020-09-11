CAMBRIDGE — On Thursday, Great Basin Team No. 4 assumed command of the Woodhead Fire which started Sept. 7, and the cause is still unknown.
The fire has reached 27,228 acres as of Thursday morning and was 0% contained. There were four helicopters, seven engines, three crews, two dozers and a total of 196 personnel assigned to the fire as of that update.
A fire camp is in place at the Washington County fairgrounds in Cambridge to support the firefighters assigned to the incident. Be aware of increased traffic in and around Cambridge from firefighter and support vehicles and equipment.
Priorities for the fire include protecting private property, infrastructure, and livestock forage. Timber values on state and private lands and shrub stands in the Cecil Andrus Wildlife Management Area are also valuable resources to be protected. Assessments are ongoing to determine the number of structures lost or damaged.
The fire burned actively overnight because of relatively low nighttime humidity. An inversion is in place this morning and will likely lift late this morning. Regional smoke from fires in the west acts like cloud cover, holding warmer air in at night and limiting the sun’s intensity during the day. However, the heavy smoke has also hindered aviation resources from working on the fire.
The weather pattern through the weekend will stay sunny and warm with light winds. This is favorable for firefighters; however, firefighting resources are stretched thin with many large fires burning throughout the west. Team #4 will establish plans for reducing or expanding closures and evacuations based on fire threat and safety concerns.
EVACUATIONS – Evacuations are in place for Goodrich, Grizzly Creek, Cow Creek, Rush Creek, East Pine, Advent Gulch, Woodhead, West Fork, Seid Creek, Highway 71 corridor, and Mill Creek and Horse Flat Roads. Residents may be escorted in to care for animals; contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 414-2121. Evacuees may go to the Cambridge High School Gym. Additionally, the Red Cross is available at (800) 853-2570 for assistance.
CLOSURES – Highway 71 remains closed between Cambridge and the Oregon state line. The Payette National Forest will issue an area closure for the safety of firefighters and the public. More information and a map will be available once the closure order is finalized.
WEEKEND REMINDER – Check InciWeb for the latest updates to evacuations and closures before leaving cell service. Respect fire restrictions in your area. Call (844) 433-4737 or visit http://www.idahofireinfo.com/ to check restrictions in Idaho.
