BOISE — Idahoans looking to find 2021 health insurance coverage still have a few days left to enroll through the state health insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho.
After extending the original deadline from Dec. 15, exchange officials are urging Idahoans to apply for the monthly health insurance tax credit and make their final plan selection by 11:59 p.m. (MT) on Thursday.
“I cannot stress enough how important this final deadline is for Idahoans,” said Pat Kelly, Your Health Idaho Executive Director. “Even if you are unsure if you will qualify, this is the last chance to complete an application and find out if you are eligible for lower-cost coverage through Your Health Idaho.”
After open enrollment ends, Idahoans will not be able to enroll in health insurance coverage unless they experience a Qualifying Life Event, like a change in household size or losing employer-sponsored coverage, and become eligible for a Special Enrollment Period.
“Now that the Christmas holiday has passed, we expect to see an increase in activity during the final days of open enrollment,” said Kelly. “We have adjusted our business hours and customer service channels accordingly, but I still urge everyone not to wait until the last minute to ensure there are no delays in coverage.”
The Your Health Idaho Customer Support Center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (MT) Dec. 28-30, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (MT) on Dec. 31. Your Health Idaho will be closed on Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day. Detailed business hours and contact options can be found online at YourHealthidaho.org.
Idahoans who want health insurance coverage beginning Jan. 1 must enroll by Thursday and make their first premium payment as soon as possible.
For Help Enrolling
• Visit YourHealthIdaho.org to shop for plans and enroll
• Contact Your Health Idaho by phone at (855) 944-3246 or submit a Support Request online
• Visit YourHealthIdaho.org/find-help to get free, expert advice from a Your Health Idaho-certified insurance agent or broker.
