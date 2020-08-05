BOISE — Viewers are invited to join Idaho Public Television and Idaho Women in Leadership on Tuesday at 8 p.m. for an online screening of the new Idaho Experience documentary “Ahead of Her Time: Women’s Suffrage in Idaho.”

The half-hour screening will be immediately followed by a live question-and-answer session with Emmy Award-winning documentarian Jennie Sue Weltner; Idaho Senator Cherie Buckner-Webb; Rebecca Scofield, Ph.D., assistant professor of twentieth-century American history at the University of Idaho; and NNU student leader Mariela Esquivel-Rodriguez. The discussion will be moderated by IdahoPTV producer Marcia Franklin, who did research and conducted interviews for the documentary.

The screening will be hosted online at https://ovee.itvs.org/screenings/laiql on the video streaming platform OVEE. Viewers can create an OVEE account (it’s free) and then participate in the screening and question-and-answer session through a computer or iPad with a strong internet connection.

The documentary will also air on Idaho Public Television (without the Q and A session) on Aug. 13, at 8:30 p.m.

About the film

In late 19th-century America, the idea of voting rights for women was radical and considered the most extreme social experiment since post-Civil War reconstruction.

“Ahead of Her Time: Women’s Suffrage in Idaho” features regional historians and scholars on the subject and digs deep to uncover lost history. 

The documentary is a partnership between Idaho Public Television, Idaho Women in Leadership, and the Idaho State Historical Society as a legacy project for Idaho Women 100.  

