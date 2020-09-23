WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — The latest daily incidence rates of COVID-19 spread suggest that the Western Treasure Valley is moving toward containing the virus. As of Sept. 22, Payette County has a rate of 3.37 cases per 10,000 people, as does Washington County. Such appears to be reflected in local schools, as cases remain relatively low in area schools.
As the newspaper continues to monitor the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, officials from area school districts share their experience curbing its spread. Following is a sample of their responses.
New Plymouth
In New Plymouth, Superintendent David Sotutu said in a Sept. 22 email only one student has had a confirmed COVID-19 case since the start of the school year. While having started on level one of its operation plan, Sotutu notes the District continues to enforce guidelines for all in attendance.
“We have continued with our planned safety measures, which include increased cleaning and disinfecting and requiring face masks for staff and students when physical distancing is not possible.”
Payette
At the Payette School District, Superintendent Robin Gilbert noted in a Sept. 22 email that the District does not track the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases internally, but rather works with Southwest District Health who in turn tracks confirmed cases and points of contact among those cases.
“The District requires face coverings for all when physical distancing is not an option,” Gilbert wrote. “We continue with screening all students upon entry, instructing proper mask protocols, washing hands, using hand sanitizer, keeping physical distancing, etc. Our buses are cleaned and sanitized daily. Middle school sports are limited as to the number of spectators. We have created alternative assignments for staff who have documented risk factors.”
In addition, Gilbert said the District is exploring the possibility of using special filtration in its campus ventilation systems and UV lights to sanitize public areas.
Weiser
Weiser Superintendent Wade Wilson reported in a Sept. 22 email that five staff members and six students having tested positive for COVID-19. He noted that one staff member tested negative whose doctor feels the result was a false negative.
“We continue to work to ensure the measures that we put in place at the beginning of the school year are followed in each of our buildings in order to help reduce the possibility of spread when we have someone in the school community who contracts COVID,” wrote Wilson. “However, we are going to bring all of our students back to school each day beginning next Monday [Sept. 28], so we will no longer be able to ensure that students observe the distancing guidelines when they are in classrooms as they have been established by the CDC.”
Wilson noted that he remains aware of the risk involved integrating students, noting it was decided by the Weiser School Board on Sept. 14 to do so under a modified schedule.
“We realize that students will now establish ‘close contacts’ in classrooms, which will create conditions for additional students to have to quarantine when we discover a positive case of COVID in a school,” added Wilson.
Like Fruitland, all Weiser students will attend in person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday while learning remotely on Wednesdays.
In an email to the newspaper on Sept. 22, Katrina Williams, public information officer for Southwest District Health, said the agency could not share case numbers for Payette or Fruitland school districts “based on advice from our legal counsel.”
A representative for Fruitland School District did not respond to requests for comment before press time.
Payette County remains under a ‘red’ health alert from the agency, Washington County under ’orange.’
