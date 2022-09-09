Purchase Access

BLAINE COUNTY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Ross Fork Fire burning in Blaine County, according to a news release on Sept. 7.

The state of Idaho’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant was approved by FEMA Region 10 Administrator Willie G. Nunn on Tuesday afternoon. He determined that the Ross Fork Fire threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster. This is the second FMAG declared in 2022 to help fight Idaho wildfires.



