BOISE — A 30-year-old Adrian man was found guilty Oct. 27 of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor by a federal jury in Boise. The trial began Oct. 24 with the verdict being handed down on Thursday. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye presided over the trial

U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday that Brett Michael Malone, admitted a sentencing enhancement for committing the enticement crime while having a duty under state law to register as a sex offender. In 2013, Malone was convicted of rape in the third degree in Malheur County.



