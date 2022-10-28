BOISE — A 30-year-old Adrian man was found guilty Oct. 27 of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor by a federal jury in Boise. The trial began Oct. 24 with the verdict being handed down on Thursday. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye presided over the trial
U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday that Brett Michael Malone, admitted a sentencing enhancement for committing the enticement crime while having a duty under state law to register as a sex offender. In 2013, Malone was convicted of rape in the third degree in Malheur County.
According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Malone used Facebook to communicate with a 15-year-old girl in Idaho. During the communications, he sent the victim sexually explicit images and videos and enticed her to meet him for sexual contact. The victim’s mom located the messages on the victim’s cellphone and reported them to Homeland Security Investigations. HSI assumed the victim’s online identity and began communicating with Malone in an undercover capacity. During the communications, Malone continued to engage in sexually explicit conversation with the undercover agent posing as the victim and arranged to meet the victim for sexual contact. When Malone traveled to meet the victim, he was apprehended by law enforcement.
“Law enforcement did a great job in this case of responding quickly and effectively to a parent’s concern,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “Because of that, this offender is unable to victimize anyone else.”
The charge of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor carries a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and at least five years and up to lifetime of supervised release. The sentencing enhancement carries a minimum of ten years in prison to run consecutively to the enticement count. Malone will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of the conviction.
Sentencing is set for Feb. 6, 2023, before Judge Nye at the federal courthouse in Boise.
U.S. Attorney Hurwit, of the District of Idaho commended the cooperative efforts of HSI, Idaho State Police and Boise Police Department, which led to charges.
