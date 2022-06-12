Federal Communications Commission
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, the Federal Communications Commission proposed a $34,000 fine against Jason Frawley for apparently interfering with radio communications that were guiding fire suppression aircraft combating the 2021 “Johnson fire” near Elk River. At the time, the U.S. Forest Service and the Idaho Department of Lands were fighting a 1000 acre wildfire located on national forest land. The Communications Act prohibits such interference with authorized radio communications and the Commission takes very seriously any interference with public safety communications.
As firefighting crews from the Forest Service and Idaho Department of Land worked to fight the wildfire, Forest Service radio communications received eight unauthorized transmissions on government frequencies from an individual identifying himself as “comm tech.” The individual interfered with communications between fire suppressant aircraft and ground crews by communicating his observations of hazards near the Elk Butte airstrip, where he and his radio equipment were located.
On July 18, 2021, the second day of the interference, a Forest Service supervisor left the site of the fire and drove to the airstrip. The supervisor identified Mr. Frawley as the individual making the unauthorized communications and advised him to immediately cease such communications.
Frawley admitted to the supervisor to broadcasting on government frequencies as “comm tech.” Frawley subsequently admitted to his conduct in a taped interview with an agent from the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Branch at his residence and in response to an FCC letter of inquiry which followed a Forest Service complaint to the Commission.
Frawley is the licensee of amateur radio station WA7CQ and the owner/operator of Leader Communications LLC, licensee of eight microwave licenses and one business license. He has argued to the Commission that he did not mean any harm and only intended to assist the firefighting crews by providing them with specific details regarding Elk Butte.
Regardless of the intent, the FCC finds that the apparent willful violations cannot be overlooked as interfering with authorized radio communications – and especially public safety related communications – is a serious violation of the law and can put lives and property at risk.
The proposed action, formally called a Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture, or NAL, contains only allegations that advise a party on how it has apparently violated the law and may set forth a proposed monetary penalty. The Commission may not impose a greater monetary penalty in this case than the amount proposed in the NAL.
Neither the allegations nor the proposed sanctions in the NAL are final Commission actions. The party will be given an opportunity to respond and the Commission will consider the party’s submission of evidence and legal arguments before acting further to resolve the matter.
In a separate statement on Wednesday, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel commented on the proposed fine. She stated that regardless of Frawley’s intent, any interference with emergency radio communications must not be tolerated.
“To keep the community safe, these authorities worked together to address the burning acreage and coordinate with aircraft in the skies above. To do this, they relied on radio communications,” wrote Rosenworcel. “In other words, they sought to use public airwaves to keep the public safe. But their efforts were thwarted by an amateur radio operator who was unlawfully transmitting on frequencies dedicated to public safety. You can’t interfere with public safety communications. Full stop. So today we propose the largest fine of its type for this interference that put fire suppression and public safety itself at risk.”
