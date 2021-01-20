PAYETTE COUNTY — As the second week of the 2021 Idaho Legislative session continues, legislators are starting to bring their suggestions for new laws to the table. The first week saw bills come forward from the State Affairs Committee for both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Following is a list of bills introduced since Jan. 14, as of press time. Bills were introduced by the affairs committee, unless otherwise indicated.
House of Representatives
House Bill 2, Introduced by the affairs committee, is aimed at ensuring transparency in bond and levy elections “by ensuring full disclosure of anticipated tax increases to voters and precluding additional distracting information about other bond and levy obligations which are not included in the ballot question.”
House Bill 3, the “Reasonale Childhood Independence Act,” seeks to protect families from frivolous allegations of neglect or unnecessary police actions by redefining Idaho’s “open-ended” definition of neglect.
The statement of purpose indicates examples of parental rights under the act to allow kids to:
• Walk to and from school and other places
• Play outside
• Be home alone for a reasonable amount of time
• Remain in a vehicle if it isn’t dangerously hot or cold
• Engage in similar independent activities except if the parent is showing conscious disregard of a child’s safety.
“The proposed law clarifies that child neglect be defined as actually putting kids in obvious danger or denying them truly necessary care and does not include normal actions by parents for encouraging reasonable childhood independence activities,” according to the statement of purpose.
House Bill 4 would take that a step further, by amending existing law to provide that emergency or disaster declarations not be used as a sufficient to restrict parental rights.
With Idaho’s hands-free cellphone law in effect as of Jan. 1, Idaho Code 49-1401A makes it illegal to touch a mobile device for texting, email, apps, video or internet use. House Bill 5, introduced by the Transportation and Defense Committee, seeks to clarify the intent of this law, by defining use of a navigation system feature of these devices by drivers as acceptable. This would still require such use to be hands-free, however.
House Bill 6, coming from the Revenue and Taxation Committee, seeks to eliminate inactive provision of Idaho Code, such as section 3809(3) and the last sentence of 3809(4). The statement of purpose claims these aren’t needed.
“The last sentence of subsection (4) is duplicative because the BTA’s administrative rules already provide the procedural framework for parties seeking a continuance of a tax appeal hearing. Continuances are more of a procedural matter so t best within the administrative rules. There is no need to also include continuance language in statute.”
As a means of giving the State Treasurer some breathing room against future inflation and financial turmoil, House Bill 7 would allow them to hold some portion of state funds in physical gold or silver to help secure state assets, under Idaho Code 67-1210.
“The new authority is con ned to holding gold and silver directly and in a manner that does not assume the counterparty risks involved with other current state holdings, such as corporate bonds, treasury bills, and other debt instruments,” according to the bill statement. “This measure does not empower the State Treasurer to invest in paper instruments, futures contracts, or other gold and silver derivatives. The authority is con ned to physical gold and silver, directly owned by the state and stored in a secure depository.
Taxpayers have reason to pay attention to House Bill 8, as it pertains to transparency in bond elections by requiring “full disclosure of anticipated tax increases to voters and precluding additional distracting information about other bond and levy obligations which are not impacted by the outcome of the ballot question.” It would also provide for rendering obligations null and void in the event provisions are not obeyed.
House Concurrent Resolution 2 seeks to eliminate the portion of Gov. Brad Little’s Dec. 30 order prohibiting more than 10 people from gathering.
With House Concurrent Resolution 3, the Transportation and Defense Committee would recognize the significance of the U.S. Navy naming a ship in its fleet for the state of Idaho.
“It is the fifth ship to be named the USS Idaho and the first ship in over 100 years to be named such,” according to its statement. “It is more than appropriate this ship is a submarine as Idaho has strong ties to the submarine community of the United States Navy.”
From the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, House Resolution 1 would amend Rule 64 of the House Rules concerning clearing galleries and House-regulated spaces.
Senate
Under Senate Bill 1004, a twenty-seventh payroll fund would be established.
“Idaho pays state employees on a bi-weekly basis,” according to its statement. “In most years, this leads to 26 payroll periods, but every eleven years it means the state will incur a 27th payroll period. When this occurs, the state sees a significant increase in salary and variable benefit costs for the fiscal year. This will next occur in FY 2028.”
The Resources and Environment Committee aims to give water districts wiggle room to charge certain water delivery organizations and users fees under Senate Bill 1005:
“This amendment clarifies the interface between this chapter and when a water user conveys water pursuant to Idaho Code 42-105 (1). This amendment clarifies that when water is diverted and assessed in one water district but is conveyed and rediverted within a second water district, the second district may levy a fee instead of an assessment for that water that is rediverted.”
Such fees would not be considered an assessment or be used as part of a user’s voting credentials for voting within the second water district.
In a bid to help improve reading skills in Idaho’s youngest schoolchildren, the Education Committee has introduced the Idaho Literacy Achievement and Accountability Act under Senate Bill 1006.
“The purpose of this legislation would be to consolidate the current statutory requirements for literacy intervention into a single chapter and to update provisions in alignment with the Task Force recommendation for focusing more on the importance of having every student reading at grade level by the end of grade 3,” according to its statement.
The Education Committee also introduced Senate Bill 1007 in an effort to provide “minimum amounts” for public school staff salaries and “to clarify eligibility requirements for professional endorsements and advanced professional endorsements” by amending existing law under Idaho Code 33-1001, 33-1004 and 33-1201.
The Finance Committee, through Senate Bill 1008, would provide $166,500 for contract services under ongoing operating expenditures from the General Fund to the State Board of Education for fiscal year 2021.
Under Senate Joint Resolution 101, an amendment to the Idaho Constitution would prohibit the production, manufacture, transportation, sale, delivery, dispensing, distribution, possession, or use of certain psychoactive drugs.
“This constitutional amendment prevents the erosion of Idaho statutes which currently control these substances,” its statement reads. “It protects and preserves Idaho’s values and quality of life, protects the environment, provides requirements for lawful use of these substances, promotes freedom from addiction, and seeks to avoid economic and social costs to our citizens.”
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, is one of 22 state senators co-sponsoring this resolution.
