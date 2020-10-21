BOISE – The web site for the new $50 million “Strong Families, Strong Students” initiative goes live Wednesday, directly supporting Idaho families and their students’ educational needs during the pandemic.
At strongfamilies.idaho.gov, eligible parents can apply for $1,500 per eligible student with a maximum award of $3,500 per family. Families can use the funds to purchase or receive reimbursement for eligible educational materials, devices, and services.
Families can apply between Oct. 21 and Dec. 8.
The State Board of Education approved the contract today with a third-party vendor to facilitate the program.
“When parents have to step in to provide instruction and equipment due to school-related closures, we see them pushed out of the work force – something that strains our economic rebound,” Gov. Brad Little said.
Little’s “Strong Families, Strong Students” initiative helps ensure parents are less likely to exit the workforce or expend household resources for their children to receive the education they deserve.
“I can’t think of a better use of relief funds right now than helping families who are trying to support their students and meet their learning needs during such a stressful time. We have heard what the priorities are, and the Strong Families, Strong Students program can make a difference by providing educational resources that will have an immediate impact and benefit for families throughout our state,” Board President Debbie Critchfield said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.