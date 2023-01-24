PAYETTE — Have you recently upgraded your hearing aid, or bought new eyeglasses or sunglasses? If so, the Payette Syringa Lions Club is presenting an opportunity for you to give your old frames, shades and hearing aids to those less fortunate.
The Lions will be collecting used and unwanted eyeglasses, sunglasses, reading glasses, frames and hearings at the Payette Albertsons from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
According to Billie Wood, a representative for the Lions, “The glasses will be taken to Envision in Boise where they will be sorted and distributed to underdeveloped countries to people who would not otherwise have access to corrective lenses.”
Wood cited a 1925 speech by Lions Ambassador Helen Keller, encouraging its members to be “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness,” for continuing its collection efforts.
“Payette Syringa Lions do vision and hearing testing at schools, purchase eyeglasses for children and collect used glasses along with many other projects. These glasses are recycled helping those who otherwise would not get glasses in underdeveloped countries.”
According to Wood, the local Lions Clubs district collected 29,571 recycled eyeglasses in the second half of 2022. She adds that the Saturday event is a result of several members of the public inquiring about where to donate their old glasses.
“The aspect of this cause that inspires our club the most is wanting all children and adults to be able to see properly. Also this is a continual project and we are always collecting eyeglasses our permanent drop-off locations are at the Payette and New Plymouth Senior Centers and the Payette Methodist Church.”
Payette Albertsons is at 405 S. Main St. For information about this collection event or about the Lions Clubs, phone or text Club President Rose Jensen at (208) 876-9019 or email her at rosemr329@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.