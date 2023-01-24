LCI emblem_2C_287+7406

PAYETTE — Have you recently upgraded your hearing aid, or bought new eyeglasses or sunglasses? If so, the Payette Syringa Lions Club is presenting an opportunity for you to give your old frames, shades and hearing aids to those less fortunate.

The Lions will be collecting used and unwanted eyeglasses, sunglasses, reading glasses, frames and hearings at the Payette Albertsons from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.



