PAYETTE COUNTY — As the Idaho Legislature concludes its extraordinary session, the bills legislators approved have now passed into the hands of Gov. Brad Little for his signature as of the evening of Aug. 26.
Among those are House Bill 1 (HB 1), providing opportunities for those wishing to vote in-person during the general election in November, even if a state of emergency still exists at that time. HB 1 would amend Idaho Code 34-1006 to accomplish this.
HB 1 passed the House of Representatives with a vote of 67-0, with three legislators absent, with Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth voting in favor and two legislators absent. HB 1 passed the Senate on Aug. 26 with a vote of 33-2, including an ‘aye’ vote by Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland.
House Resolution (HR) 1 was also proposed, encouraging the Governor to “utilize all necessary options to procure sufficient number of poll workers for the November 2020 election,” whether through CARES Act funds or activating the National Guard. The House adopted this resolution 68-1 on Aug. 25, with Boyle and Kerby voting in favor and one legislator absent. The resolution is now filed in the Office of the Chief Clerk.
The House also introduced House Concurrent Resolution (HCR) 1, which sought to end the state of emergency Little declared amid COVID-19 in March and has extended multiple times since then. The resolution passed the House 67-0 on Aug. 25 with three excused. The Senate moved to table the resolution on Aug. 26
Kerby told the newspaper in an email on Aug. 25 that he believed HCR 1 was unlikely to pass the Senate and would likely have only a temporary effect if it was signed.
“This resolution is largely symbolic,” wrote Kerby. “The Governor [would] probably just declare another emergency as soon as we leave town.”
Also moving through the Legislature is House Bill 6, the ‘Coronavirus Limited Immunity Act’ seeks to provide “limited immunity from certain liability, to define terms, to provide exceptions, and to provide applicability, declaring an emergency, and providing sunset date.”
HB 6 was sponsored in the House by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, in the Senate by Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa. It passed the House 54-15 on Aug 26, with ‘aye’ votes by Boyle and Kerby and one legislator absent, before passing in the Senate 27-7 including an ‘aye’ from Lee. Only one Senator was absent for this vote.
In the Senate, Senate Bill (SB) 1001a would provide additional time for county clerks to process an anticipated increase in absentee ballots during the general election, moving the deadline for sending ballots to voters from 45 days before the election to 30.
“The existing time frame to prepare the first mailing is very narrow, and this would allow more time to ensure the proper preparation of the ballots going out,” according to the bill’s statement of purpose.
SB 1001a passed the Senate 33-0 on Aug. 24, including Lee’s vote, with two legislators absent and excused. It passed the House 66-0 on Aug. 26, with Boyle and Kerby approving, and four legislators absent.
HB 1, HB 6 and SB 1001a were delivered to Little for his signature on the evening of Aug. 26, according to the Legislature website.
According to a representative from Little’s office, Little signed HB 6 and SB 1001a on Aug. 27. He has not acted on HB 1 as of press time. Idaho law allows the Governor up to 10 days to act on legislation presented by the Legislature.
In an email on Aug. 27, Boyle said that Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden was incorrect in stating that HCR 1 was unconstitutional.
“The authority is found in Article II - separation of powers - as a check & balance on the executive and in [Idaho Code] 46-1008 authorizing the correct method for the legislature to end an emergency,” wrote Boyle. “[It] only allows the Governor to renew the original 30 day emergency one time for a total of 60 days. Idaho has been under an emergency order since the end of March.”
Boyle also criticized Senate Resolution 101, which was read on the Senate floor Aug. 26, which called for an end to the state’s emergency declaration.
“The senate resolution is simply what we call a ‘hankie in the wind’ as it has zero power to do anything. It never came to the House for a vote. We made it clear we would not consider since a weak, ineffective action.”
Kerby and Lee did not respond to requests for comment on bills signed before press time.
Upon the conclusion of the extraordinary session on Aug. 27, Little issued a statement on the work performed by the Legislature during the ongoing pandemic. Following are excerpts from his statement.
“I want to thank the members of the Idaho Legislature for passionately carrying out their duties and performing this special legislative session,” said Little. “Our common desire for a prosperous and safe Idaho is our bond. Your work has helped ensure our election will be safe and secure and that businesses, schools, and churches responsibly operating during the pandemic are protected. I remain committed to working with you as we get through this very challenging time in our history and emerge stronger than ever.”
Little also took the opportunity to thank those who attended the sessions peacefully, while symbolically wagging his finger at those who were not as peaceful, such as anti-government activist Ammon Bundy who was arrested twice at the Idaho Statehouse for trespassing at the sessions.
“To the citizens who came to the Capitol and exercised your First Amendment rights peacefully – thank you. You far outnumbered the individuals who infringed on an orderly proceeding. We will always outnumber the agitators who seek to stifle civil debate and harm our democratic republic.”
Little also expressed gratitude to officers of the Idaho State Police, Boise Police Department and Capitol security for working to safeguard the session.
“And to the people of Idaho – as your Governor, I will continue to do everything I can to protect your health and safety during the pandemic and propel our economic rebound forward. Thank you for the care and concern you have shown your neighbors over the past six months and for your love of Idaho and enthusiasm to make our state even greater. God bless Idaho and this country we love.”
