PAYETTE COUNTY — The Idaho Legislature convened for its special session on Aug. 24, with Gov. Brad Little having selected election law and civil liability, as each relates to the COVID-19 pandemic, for discussion.
Bills being introduced include House Bill 1, which proposes amendments to Idaho Code Section 34-1003 to allow for conducting the 2020 general election by mail with opportunities for in-person voting. This bill passed the House this morning 67-0 with three legislators absent.
An as of yet unnumbered bill to add new provisions under Idaho Code Section 6, to provide for legal liability pertaining to business and school operations due to COVID-19, as well as define what would be immune from litigation.
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, attempted to bring forward bills for changes to education funding and school closure authority which were not selected to move forward as announced by Little’s office last week. However, he spoke to the newspaper on Aug. 14 about the topic of civil liability, clarifying his aims for defining such during the pandemic.
“The House and Senate Judiciary and Rules Committees have met several times … One of them that Wayne (Hoffman) made a point of was the government liability. If a government makes a bad decision right now, he wants people to be able to sue them. We just put in an amendment to our bill that does make sure that the government, in some cases, can be sued; Right now, twenty-nine of the prosecuting attorneys in the state of Idaho are suing the state over the CARES money, and that’s a fair thing to do. That’s how government should work.”
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said keeping limits on what recourse can be sought is vital to reopening of Idaho employers and schools, stating frivolous lawsuits are detrimental to such.
“I support limiting liability so we can open Idaho without fear of frivolous lawsuits,” wrote Lee in an email dated Aug. 20. “The threat of lawsuits during a pandemic in Idaho is extremely disruptive. Employers, schools and governments that are doing their best to do the right thing deserve some protection from legal liability in the face of unprecedented challenges. Our citizens need these protections provided by the Idaho Legislature to be able to completely reopen the economy.”
Lee said in her statement that there have already been thousands of COVID-19 related lawsuits nationwide, and that action is needed to protect organizations who are trying to do the right thing.
“If a child gets Covid-19 at school, the district, the principal, the teacher or anyone else involved could be threatened with liability. The same is true for all manufacturers/employers who are being told they are ‘essential businesses’ and must stay open, but then face liability from the public and employees, even if they are acting in good faith to provide a safe work environment in ever-changing circumstances.”
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, added in an email on Aug. 22 that a concurrent resolution to end Little’s ongoing emergency proclamations is possible.
“The emergency proclamations have been renewed and/or revised every 30 days since March 25,” said Boyle. “By law, emergency proclamations can only be renewed one time for a total of 60 days. An emergency proclamation can be ended at any time by concurrent resolution of the legislature.”
