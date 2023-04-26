PAYETTE — During its regular meeting on April 17, the Payette City Council received an annual report from the Snake River Economic Development Alliance, as presented by Executive Director Kristen Nieskens. As noted in the report, as obtained by the newspaper the same day, the alliance has been working on a slimmer budget since 2021.
During the meeting, Nieskens presented the council with a certificate of appreciation as a founding member of the alliance.
“I just want to thank you for your support,” she said to the council.
Following are examples of the report’s economic overview based on data from the EMSI report for Malheur, Payette and Washington counties, as of November 2022.
Nieskens reported to the council that the alliance’s service area now has a population of 68,941 — up by 5,587 over the last five years. She anticipates population growth of a further 6,500 people in the next five years.
Total employment in the region was at 24,013, with growth of more than 1,700 jobs anticipated over the next five years. The average reported earnings per job was $52,600 — approximately $25,200 below the national average of $77,800.
According to the report, the alliance has a budget of $103,000 for the 2023 fiscal year — a mix of private and local public income, as well as state, federal and other grants it receives. Its total estimated operating expenses for the year are $7,250, its visitor expenses $14,250 and its payroll $70,000.
An expense which has remained low on the totem pole has been the alliance’s recruitment and marketing budget; According to its operating budget, the alliance only maintained a budget of $4,200 in each of the fiscal years 2021 and 2022, down from a 2020 budget of $13,700.
“Our budget has been kind of low in the past, but we’re really trying to do some more marketing for this year, and make it a goal. We have some goal marketing going on, promoting our region and area.”
As part of promoting the Western Treasure Valley, Nieskens shared her experience attending the Sportsman’s Expo in Salt Lake City in March.
“We have a lot of recreation here in Idaho and in our area, so we really try to promote that.”
She told the council that she was able to generate several leads for the valley, but did not name any specific ones.
For 2023, officials have set aside $11,500 for marketing. The alliance has a total budget of $103,000 for Fiscal Year 2023.
The alliance’s 2023 action plans target the following areas:
• Implement a focused, cost-effective marketing plan to attract new investment to the region
• Promote retention and expansion of existing firms
• Build support within the community for economic development and marketing plans
• Employee and board training
• Targeting a goal amount for private 2023 fundraising
Nieskens said plans also include addressing on the issue of workforce housing, a concern which was raised during the Western Treasure Valley Economic Breakfast in March.
“That’s been a struggle in our region for a while,” Nieskens said.
She also told the council that the alliance remains busy with new projects coming into the valley.
Nieskens also shared this report with the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Monday, where she presented them with a certificate for their support as another founding member of the alliance.
