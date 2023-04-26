PAYETTE — During its regular meeting on April 17, the Payette City Council received an annual report from the Snake River Economic Development Alliance, as presented by Executive Director Kristen Nieskens. As noted in the report, as obtained by the newspaper the same day, the alliance has been working on a slimmer budget since 2021.

During the meeting, Nieskens presented the council with a certificate of appreciation as a founding member of the alliance.



Tags

Load comments