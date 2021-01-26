FRUITLAND — At its regularly scheduled city council meeting on Monday night, members of the council discussed renewing the “garbage hauler franchise” with Hardin Sanitation.
Fruitland City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy said that is an exclusive agreement, the same as the previous franchise agreement with Hardin Sanitation and would also extend over a 15-year period just like the last agreement did.
She said this granting this granting this franchise is for “supplying garbage collection services.”
Fruitland City Administrator Rick Watkins encouraged Council members to go online and look over the city’s “franchise ordinance” for reference.
Fruitland City Councilor Stuart Grimes clarified that having a franchise agreement with Hardin Sanitation doesn’t mean that residents are required to have trash service, he said they can still “haul” their own refuse, however, if they want trash service it must come from Hardin Sanitation if the new franchise agreement is approved.
Pearcy reminded the councilors that no decision is to be made as this is “just an introduction.” The announcement for this must be published and then “wait for 30 days” before the topic can be revisited and any formal decision is to be made.
