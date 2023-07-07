PAYETTE — Just like life, all things must come to an end. That’s a lesson the Payette County Board of Commissioners revisited as they interviewed candidates for the county coroner position, during its regular meeting on Monday.
The present county coroner, Keith Schuller, will retire from his position on July 15. In a phone interview with the newspaper on Friday, he said the decision to retire came from realizing for himself why many members of law enforcement retire after approximately 20 years: getting burnt out.
“I’ve been on call for almost 21 years ... I woke up one morning a couple of weeks ago and I knew that I was done,” he said.
Schuller expressed that he has otherwise felt honored to serve in this capacity.
“The coroner is an elected position; The applicants were interviewed by the Republican Central Committee and they forwarded three names to the Board,” wrote Payette County Clerk Lindsey Bratcher in an email on Monday. “The appointed coroner will have to run at the next general election if they want to continue as coroner.”
The candidates interviewed for this position were Nani Cabrera, Eric Christensen and Ethan Mittelstadt.
Cabrera is a family practice physician for St. Luke’s in Fruitland. In her comments to the board, she pointed out the importance of having medical knowledge as a coroner and also that many states require such — unlike Idaho.
“I feel like a medical background for a coroner is fairly important,” said Cabrera. “Filling out a death certificate is a little bit more tricky than what we would anticipate. It does have some pretty serious ramifications, not just for families, but also for our communities.”
She told the board that having death certificates filled out incorrectly can have negative consequences for government fund appropriations, as some causes of death, such as Agent Orange, carry more weight.
Christensen is a longtime resident of Payette County, who worked as a supervisor for United Ambulance — a predecessor of Payette County Paramedics — for 15 years, as well as 20 years of experience working for the Fruitland Police Department. He cited his law enforcement experience as giving him an advantage working in the coroner capacity.
“My job as a coroner would be to make sure [procedures are followed]; Make sure pictures are getting taken, make sure evidence is collected properly, and especially when it comes to the body itself,” making sure it is handled correctly, he said.
Christensen described the coroner role as a “supportive” role in responding to deaths.
Mittelstadt is a paramedic, presently working for Canyon County Paramedics. He also served in that role when he and his family lived in Austin, Texas.
In addition to his experience with catastrophic injuries and fatalities, he told the board this position would allow him to serve those who serve him and his family.
“I work out of the county. This is a chance to work in the county where I live,” he said. “This is a chance to give back to the community, this is a chance for me to take care of the people who help take care of my family … This is a position that’s not for everyone, and I feel I have that unique skill set of having worked closely with law enforcement.”
Commissioner Ken Bishop expressed concerns about all the candidates having jobs which affect them being able to commit time to the coroner’s office. However, Commissioner Anne-Marie Kelso expressed that at the same time, the county has been ‘spoiled’ by having Schuller available 24 hours a day throughout his tenure.
“Frankly, our population just doesn’t support the investment in a full-time employee” to be a full-time coroner, Bishop added.
The board ultimately moved to appoint Mittelstadt to the position. Noteworthy is that Mittlestadt previously served as a member of the Payette School District Board of Trustees.
Schuller added that he feels “very good” about Mittelstadt, given his paramedic background.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.