PAYETTE — Just like life, all things must come to an end. That’s a lesson the Payette County Board of Commissioners revisited as they interviewed candidates for the county coroner position, during its regular meeting on Monday. 

The present county coroner, Keith Schuller, will retire from his position on July 15. In a phone interview with the newspaper on Friday, he said the decision to retire came from realizing for himself why many members of law enforcement retire after approximately 20 years: getting burnt out.



What’s the law?

Under Idaho Code 34-622, to be elected coroner one must be at least 21 years old, a citizen of the U.S. and live in the respective county for at least one year.

