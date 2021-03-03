BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is releasing an Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System preliminary draft permit to the Henggeler Packing Company, Inc. for preliminary review.
The facility has 10 days to review the preliminary draft permit and fact sheet for any errors and omissions that should be addressed before the public participation period. After the preliminary draft period has concluded, the department will revise the preliminary draft permit as needed, at which point it will become a draft permit for public review and comment.
The department will formally notify all necessary parties that the draft permit, fact sheet, and associated application have been posted on its website for public review and comment, per the “Rules Regulating the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Program” (IDAPA 58.01.25.109). To be notified of the forthcoming posting, subscribe to DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page at https://bit.ly/3ralZFV.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.