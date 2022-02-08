BOISE – On Feb. 4 at 8 a.m., Idaho State Police Troopers visited the site where multiple tents are erected on W. Jefferson Street between N. 5th and N. 6th Streets in Boise. The location is state property and subject to Idaho State Code 67-1613. The state is also operating under State Rules for Capitol Mall use under the Idaho Administrative Procedures Act, and the federal court order Watters v. Otter, 955 F.Supp.2d 1178 (2013). The court order allows symbolic tents but prohibits camping and indicia of camping.
As Troopers assisted with removing unclaimed prohibited property, they could see grass and landscaping showing signs of damage from the sustained use. Troopers also found the site to contain a large amount of garbage, food waste, feces, and cups of what appeared to be urine. Two tents were found with interior contents covered in vomit.
No tents were disassembled or removed by Troopers, however, some individuals on-site voluntarily removed tents and indicia of camping which they claimed ownership of.
Troopers also arrested four individuals identified to have outstanding arrest warrants or probation violations. These referenced failing to appear in court on previous drug or disorderly conduct charges. All four were taken to the Ada County jail. Three were booked on the outstanding warrants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.