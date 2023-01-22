BOISE — Emergency Medical Services in Idaho are at a crossroads. Challenged by population growth, a fragmented system of volunteers and paid staff, and Idaho’s inherently rural character, EMS leaders are working to get ahead of the crisis that looms if nothing changes.

An upcoming EMS Day event will provide a venue where lawmakers and reporters are invited to interact with and learn from EMS providers and stakeholders. The event will take place Monday, Jan. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Capitol Rotunda and will help bring awareness to the challenges and opportunities facing emergency services in Idaho.



