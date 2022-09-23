BOISE — Companies and individuals interested in offering goods or services on the Empowering Parents online marketplace can now submit applications as of Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time. Empowering Parents is a State of Idaho program that provides eligible parents and guardians grant funds to purchase education-related resources and services for their students such as internet connectivity, computer hardware and software, instructional materials, tutoring services, educational services and therapies.

Vendor applicants will need an employer identification number (EIN) and a description of the services or goods they will provide on the marketplace. Learn more and apply to become a vendor at https://bit.ly/3BDT6Iu.



Tags

Load comments