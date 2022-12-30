BOISE – The Office of the State Board of Education has reopened the portal for accepting applications for the Empowering Parents program.
As of the close of business last Friday, Dec. 23, the Office of the State Board of Education had received over 22,000 applications for the Empowering Parents grant program. With nearly $21 million already dispersed for Wave 1 eligible applications, the portal is being reopened as Wave 2 applications are starting to be processed.
If you have already applied and would like details on the status of your application or need to complete or update your profile with the requested information, please email help@withodyssey.com or phone (203)768-8132 for assistance.
On Dec.16, the Board temporarily closed the application portal to finish processing the first wave of applications from households earning an adjusted gross income below $60,000 per year. Now, the AGI limit will be expanded to households earning up to $75,000 per year. If there are still funds available after the second wave, the program grants will be available to all other eligible students on a first come, first served basis.
Eligible families can receive $1,000 per student, up to $3,000 per family. Empowering Parents grants can be used to purchase education-related resources and services such as computers and computer software, instructional materials, and tutoring and therapy services. Purchases must be made through the Empowering Parents online marketplace. Reimbursements for goods or services purchased outside the marketplace is not allowed.
