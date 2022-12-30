BOISE – The Office of the State Board of Education has reopened the portal for accepting applications for the Empowering Parents program.

As of the close of business last Friday, Dec. 23, the Office of the State Board of Education had received over 22,000 applications for the Empowering Parents grant program. With nearly $21 million already dispersed for Wave 1 eligible applications, the portal is being reopened as Wave 2 applications are starting to be processed.



