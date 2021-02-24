PAYETTE — Despite logistics issues resulting from the winter storms of the past several weeks, the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to improve in Payette County. This is according to Payette County Emergency Manager Adam Gonzalez.
At the Payette County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on Monday, Gonzalez noted that while infection rates continue to drop, much work remains to prepare partner clinics to vaccinate residents against COVID-19. He also noted that the county remains under a yellow health alert level per Southwest District Health.
“Once they move us to a new health alert level, they keep us in that for two weeks. THey’ll be reassessing that this week,” said Gonzalez. “The other factor, too, for yellow is 1 to 2.5 [percent] in the daily incidence rate, and gray is below 1.”
Following are samples of information from Gonzalez’ report, dated Feb. 22.
• Payette County’s incidence rate was at 1.43 per 10,000 residents
• The county’s test positivity rate is 4.2%, down from 5.04% the previous week.
“It’s been trending downward for over a month, it seems,” said Gonzalez.
• 56.57% of confirmed cases knew where they were exposed to COVID-19
• No new cases in local long-term care facilities
• Among schools, no new cases were reported this week
• The Emergency Management Office is working to plan for larger priority groups for future vaccine distribution. Presently, vaccines are available to Idahoans age 65 and older.
• During the meeting, Gonzalez also noted that the status of Food and Drug Administration approval for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine may be known as early as the first week of March.
“It’s a single and I saw one source that said that Johnson & Johnson had an efficiency of 85%,” said Gonzalez.
• Winter storms experienced across the U.S. over the past two weeks increased concerns nationwide about their impact on shipments of second doses planned for first responders and school staff. According to Gonzalez, his office has gotten confirmation of the latest shipment of doses.
“We expect that the vaccines should [arrive] on time,” wrote Gonzalez in an email Tuesday.
In response to the update, Board Chairman Reece Hrizuk pointed out to Gonzalez an op-ed published last Thursday in the Wall Street Journal which cited Johns Hopkins University research that herd immunity to COVID-19 could come as soon as April.
“At least, that was his opinion,” noted Hrizuk. “I’m not saying I agree with it or not, but it was a very convincing article.”
Noteworthy is that many experts predict the end of the pandemic may come as soon as the end of 2021 for much of the U.S., while for many locations it may be years away.
“If you look at the percentage of our population that’s known to have [had] COVID, it’s 2,300 [total cases] out of 23,000,” Gonzalez told the board. “I think it’s probably safe to say that those who have had it are double that … Of course, we have a large number of people that are getting vaccinated and I think between the infection rate that we’ve seen and the vaccination … I’m interested to see what that says because we won’t be vaccinating the general public until at least May.”
As of Tuesday, Payette County had 1,890 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths.
As Payette County has entered Southwest District Health’s yellow health alert level, Gonzalez consulted with commissioners about reducing the frequency of updated reports, having discussed such previously.
“Maybe bi-weekly for now and in two weeks we can see where we are,” said Hrizuk.
Gonzalez agreed to update the board in two weeks, placing the next emergency management update on March 8. He told Hrizuk he would update the board of any significant changes were to occur.
