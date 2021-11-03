WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Although only a handful of local races made it to the ballot on Election Day this year, hundreds of voters have turned in ballots for elections in Payette and Washington counties as of Tuesday evening.
Following are the unofficial election results, as of Wednesday morning at 12:32 a.m.
Payette County
Unofficial results, based on 100% of six precincts reporting.
Payette Mayor
Payette City Councilor Craig Jensen is the projected winner in the race for Mayor, receiving 579 votes (68.04% of votes received) while Daniel Lopez got 272 votes (31.96%).
Payette City Council
Three seats were up for grabs in the Payette City Council race. The top three candidates according to votes received were Ray Wickersham with 613 votes (26.15%), Kathy Patrick who got 579 (24.7%) and Bobbie Black with 509 (21.72%).
The runners up were Jackie Ashby with 406 votes (17.32%) and Tim Kettle who received 237 votes (10.11%).
New Plymouth School Board
Two seats were open in the New Plymouth School District Board of Trustees race. Dani Rollins, running for reelection, brought in 79 votes. Newcomer Stephanie Wherry brought in 53 votes.
Total voter turnout was 16.2%, according to election officials.
Washington County
Unofficial results, based on 100% of nine precincts reporting.
Weiser City Council
The Weiser City Council had three seats up for grabs in this election. According to the results, the top three candidates were Michael T. Hopkins with 499 votes, Alicia A. Cavazos with 448 and Sterling Blackwell with 383.
Christina Marie Stanley had 287 votes, Brian Heller had 226 votes and Sisto Zavala received 182 to round out the bottom three.
Weiser School Board
One seat is are available on the Weiser School District Board of Trustees. Jim Brush got 322 votes against Margaret Chipman who received 167 votes.
Noteworthy is that candidates for Fruitland City Council did not proceed to ballots because candidate in this contest ran unopposed.
Idaho Code 50-405, amended this year by Senate Bill 1306, states that cities are now among taxing districts which do not have to hold an election during a given cycle if all candidates in its races run uncontested.
The Senate bill was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little on March 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.