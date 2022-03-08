Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BOISE — Nearly sixty elected officials in Idaho completed the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s annual Steps for Schools walking challenge, earning $52,000 for schools in the state. The Steps for Schools walking challenge encourages Idaho legislators and other elected officials to be active, set a good example and earn money to donate to a school or school district of their choice. 

Locally, Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-Fruitland, is among the Steps for Schools champions. 

The schools can use those funds to purchase equipment or sponsor programming that encourages children to be active. Participants had two options in this year’s challenge: average 5,000 steps per day in February to earn $500 or average 10,000 steps per day to earn $1,000 for a school or school district. 

There were 45 participants who reached the 10,000-step goal this year, and 14 who averaged between 5,000 and 10,000 steps per day.

“Steps for Schools continues to grow, and we’re inspired by the record number of elected officials who participated this year,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.

This year’s challenge marked the eighth overall that the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health has offered to legislators and other elected officials. Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation has awarded $219,650 to Idaho schools on behalf of the challenge participants.

Champions are the participants who hit a step goal.

More information is available at bcidahofoundation.org.

Tags

Load comments